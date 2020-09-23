Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Shares Down 0.2%

Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

About Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

