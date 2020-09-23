FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 161,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $782.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $383,537.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,587,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,735,936.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $299,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,601,410 shares in the company, valued at $339,355,179.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $818,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

