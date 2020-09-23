FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO John Alan Smith Sells 808 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $4.68 on Tuesday, reaching $243.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $256.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.