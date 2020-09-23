Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) declared a dividend on Friday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 94.88 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 212.40 ($2.78).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrexpo to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Investec lowered shares of Ferrexpo to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrexpo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 164.29 ($2.15).

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

