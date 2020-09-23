Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $0.67

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.77. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 4,851 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $113.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ferroglobe by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,121,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 423,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

