FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FERROVIAL S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get FERROVIAL S A/ADR alerts:

FRRVY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $25.24. 6,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,607. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.