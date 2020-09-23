Fetch.ai 1-Day Volume Tops $6.46 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $45.57 million and $6.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, Bittrex, HitBTC and MXC. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.11 or 0.04398266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,800,017 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, BitAsset, KuCoin, BiKi, Bitbns, Coinall, Binance, Korbit, HitBTC, Bitrabbit, IDEX, WazirX, Coinsuper, BitMax, Dcoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

