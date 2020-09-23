Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 662.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,596,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 154,362 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,218. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

