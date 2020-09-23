Fidelity National Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,676 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 991% compared to the typical daily volume of 979 call options.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,782,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,564,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $2,770,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.