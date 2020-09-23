Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRGI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.83. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

