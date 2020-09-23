Financial Contrast: Brickell Biotech (BBI) versus Its Rivals

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) is one of 160 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Brickell Biotech to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -709.41% -206.93% -118.67% Brickell Biotech Competitors -3,824.26% -94.04% -40.93%

Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brickell Biotech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech Competitors 1502 4542 9032 406 2.54

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 575.01%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.39%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $7.92 million -$23.88 million -0.16 Brickell Biotech Competitors $687.17 million $122.55 million -4.90

Brickell Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Brickell Biotech. Brickell Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Brickell Biotech competitors beat Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis. It is also developing therapeutics for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other dermatological conditions. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

