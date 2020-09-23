Financial Review: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) versus Global Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:GBCS)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Global Healthcare REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Healthcare REIT has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Global Healthcare REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -7.14% -3.33% -1.41% Global Healthcare REIT -12.44% -353.19% -2.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Global Healthcare REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 0.77 -$88.23 million $1.31 2.58 Global Healthcare REIT $6.93 million 0.59 -$860,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Healthcare REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Global Healthcare REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 4 1 0 1.86 Global Healthcare REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $4.19, indicating a potential upside of 23.89%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Global Healthcare REIT.

Summary

Diversified Healthcare Trust beats Global Healthcare REIT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc. Global Casinos, Inc. operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013. Simultaneous with the split-off and sale of the gaming operations, the Company acquired West Paces Ferry Healthcare REIT, Inc. (WPF) in a transaction accounted for as a reverse acquisition whereby WPF was deemed to be the accounting acquirer. The Company intends to make a REIT election under sections 856 through 859 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Such election will be made by the Board of Directors at such time as the Board determines that we qualify as a REIT under applicable provisions of the Internal Revenue Code and that such election is in the best interest of our stockholders. The Company acquires, develops, leases, manages and disposes of healthcare real estate, and provides financing to healthcare providers. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned eleven healthcare properties which are leased to third-party operators under triple-net operating terms.

