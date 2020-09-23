Financial Survey: Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) vs. Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 18.46% 5.46% 3.07%

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Agnico Eagle Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metalla Royalty & Streaming $2.70 million 113.94 -$4.87 million ($0.13) -62.46 Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 7.67 $473.17 million $0.97 81.38

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Metalla Royalty & Streaming. Metalla Royalty & Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming pays out -7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Agnico Eagle Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 1 8 1 3.00

Metalla Royalty & Streaming presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.84%. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus price target of $80.78, indicating a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Metalla Royalty & Streaming is more favorable than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, its LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.1 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

