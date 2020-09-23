FinNexus (FNX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $893,197.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, FinNexus has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001698 BTC on major exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $893,197.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.73 or 0.04403682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034297 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 376,277,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,069,864 tokens. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

