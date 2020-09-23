FintruX Network Hits Market Cap of $557,239.63 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $557,239.63 and approximately $26.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.04337105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00058677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

