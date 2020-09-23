Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have been trending neutral on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fiore Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Fiore Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of CVE F traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.52. 153,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 million and a PE ratio of 19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

