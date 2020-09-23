Fire Lotto Achieves Market Cap of $99,824.50 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, TOPBTC and Livecoin. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $99,824.50 and approximately $7.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00079448 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000446 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00113001 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008577 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.