First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives $16.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

First Community stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.73.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. First Community had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Community will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

