First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FFIN. TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,941. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.95.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

