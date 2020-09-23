First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $572.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Foundation by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Foundation by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

