First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 739,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20,893.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

