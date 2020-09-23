First Internet Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

