First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Down 10.2%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price was down 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 10,257,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,137,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

