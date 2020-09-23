First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.14.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,730,092 shares of company stock valued at $598,401,598. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 150.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 237.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 238.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.