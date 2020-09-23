First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FAM opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

