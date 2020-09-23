First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Trading Up 0.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 30,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 16,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94.

