First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.
NYSE:FDEU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile
