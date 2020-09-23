First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:FDEU opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

