First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FMY opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

