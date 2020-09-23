First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

