First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FPF stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

