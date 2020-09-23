First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has decreased its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE FCT opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

