First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Trading Up 1.6%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.97 and last traded at $88.95. Approximately 93,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 236,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.55.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 23.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $309,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

