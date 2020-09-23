FirstCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $121,368.93 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $121,368.93 and $6.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039100 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,517.04 or 1.00253055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001741 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00166724 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

