Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Gap Down to $2.22

Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.04. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 million and a PE ratio of 14.57.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Flexible Solutions International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.