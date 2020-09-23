Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Gap Down to $2.22

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.04. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 million and a PE ratio of 14.57.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Flexible Solutions International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

