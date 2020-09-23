Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Shares Gap Down to $2.22

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE:FSI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.04. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

