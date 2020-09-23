FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Up 0%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) were up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 63,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 155,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period.

