FLIP (FLP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $240,492.62

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, FLIP has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. FLIP has a market capitalization of $240,492.62 and approximately $73.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00227628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.01459693 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00187318 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

