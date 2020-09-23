FLO (FLO) Price Tops $0.0322

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, FLO has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $20,778.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00056473 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000439 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

