Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor Sells 25,000 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $1,871,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE FND traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.00. 774,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,925. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

