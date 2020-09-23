Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 580,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 22.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 687,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 14,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

