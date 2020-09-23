Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Trading Down 3.5%

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as £117.10 ($153.01) and last traded at £118.65 ($155.04). 332,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 436,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at £122.95 ($160.66).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £102 ($133.28) price target (up previously from GBX 9,000 ($117.60)) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £100 ($130.67) to £105 ($137.20) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.13) to £143.50 ($187.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,275 ($121.19).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is £119.73 and its 200 day moving average price is £102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and a PE ratio of 124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

