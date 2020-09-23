Flux Power (FLUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 28th.
FLUX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. 1,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.55. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.09.
About Flux Power
Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.