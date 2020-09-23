Flux Power (FLUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 28th.

FLUX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. 1,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.55. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

