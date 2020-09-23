FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (CVE:FLY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.54. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) installed on aircraft that captures and monitors functions from the aircraft and the black box, and provides voice and text messaging capabilities that enable pilots to communicate with ground support; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation on an aircraft.

