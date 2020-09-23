FOAM (FOAM) Hits Market Cap of $8.17 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and $19,329.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00227628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.01459693 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00187318 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,212,585 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

