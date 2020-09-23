Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOCS. ValuEngine upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 441,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 136.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,799,612.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,612.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 108,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 745,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 47,188 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

