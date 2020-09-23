Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 136.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $5,799,612.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,612.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $17,424,794.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,424,794.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 485.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 122,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,282,000 after buying an additional 1,221,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.