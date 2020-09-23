Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $850.00

Shares of Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 66172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($10.85).

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Focusrite in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 748.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 629.46. The company has a market cap of $482.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

