Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $7.03. 5,959,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,844,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

FSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,342,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 484,055 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 124,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $2,305,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.