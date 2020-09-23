Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 16th

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $10,289,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

